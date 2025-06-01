Sports

Mariners and Twins meet, winner secures 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (31-26, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-26, first in the AL West)

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 8:02AM

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -135, Twins +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle has gone 15-14 in home games and 31-26 overall. The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

Minnesota has a 31-26 record overall and a 13-18 record in road games. The Twins have a 21-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 10 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12 for 44 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Trevor Larnach has eight doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .257 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 9 for 27 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (stomach), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

