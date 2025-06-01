Mariners and Twins meet, winner secures 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (31-26, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-26, first in the AL West)
Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -135, Twins +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Seattle has gone 15-14 in home games and 31-26 overall. The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.
Minnesota has a 31-26 record overall and a 13-18 record in road games. The Twins have a 21-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.