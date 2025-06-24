Marine veteran says Border Patrol agents beat his dad, while agency says he swung trimmer at them

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran said he was shocked to see a video on social media of his father, a landscaper in Southern California, being beaten by masked U.S. Border Patrol officers as he was pinned to the ground during an immigration arrest.
The Saturday arrest of Narciso Barranco, who came to the U.S. from Mexico in the 1990s but does not have legal status, is the latest to capture widespread attention as the crackdown on immigration by President Donald Trump's administration draws scrutiny and protests.
Witnesses uploaded videos of the arrest in Santa Ana, a city in Orange County between San Diego and Los Angeles. No footage showed the entire incident from start to finish as agents struggled with Barranco outside an IHOP restaurant.
Narciso Barranco was taken to a federal immigration detention center in downtown Los Angeles where he is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Marine veteran Alejandro Barranco said his father, 48, called him Sunday and told him that he was in a lot of pain.
''He just started crying,'' Barranco said.
The Department of Homeland Security said Barranco refused to comply with commands and swung his weed trimmer at an agent. The agents ''took appropriate action and followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve the situation in a manner that prioritizes the safety of the public and our officers,'' the email statement added.
Alejandro Barranco said his father did not attack anyone, had no criminal record and is kind and hardworking. He said the use of force was unnecessary and differed greatly from his military training. He aided the U.S. military's evacuation of personnel and Afghan allies from Afghanistan in 2021.