TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — The U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday it was investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.
The Corps said in a tweet that military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 6:30 a.m. and cordoned off the area.
"We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time," the tweet said.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was not requested to assist with the incident, said spokeswoman Jodi Miller. She said information would come from the military.
The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor's order
The mayor of Atlanta said Tuesday that she doesn't agree with the Georgia governor's order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.
National
GOP worries Trump's divisive June imperils Senate control
President Donald Trump's June began with his Bible-clutching photo op outside a church after authorities used chemicals and batons to scatter peaceful demonstrators. It never got less jarring or divisive.
Nation
Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base
The U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday it was investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.
National
Judge rejects Dakota Access request for emergency order
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review.
National
Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart
Work crews on Tuesday took down a monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the third major statue to be cleared away in less than a week as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression in response to protests against police brutality and racism.