CEDAR CITY, Utah — Dre Marin and Tevian Jones scored 19 points apiece as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Montana 75-74 on Saturday. Maizen Fausett added 16 points for the Thunderbirds. Fausett also had nine rebounds.
John Knight III had six rebounds for Southern Utah (3-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).
Kyle Owens scored a career-high 21 points for the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-2). Cameron Parker added 19 points and six assists. Michael Steadman had 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Grizzlies on the season. Southern Utah defeated Montana 64-63 last Thursday.
