Marijuana holiday 4/20 coincides with Easter and Passover this year. Here's what to know

Marijuana culture's high holiday, known as 4/20, falls this year on Easter Sunday, as well as the last day of Passover, meaning cannabis fans can celebrate in some unusual ways, including an ''Easter nug hunt'' in Los Angeles, kosher-style THC gummies in New York and a ''blaze and praise'' drag brunch in Portland, Oregon.
''It seemed appropriate with egg prices today that we'd be searching for something else,'' said Brett Davis, who runs the marijuana tour company Weed Bus Los Angeles and organized the ''Easter nug hunt.''
Here's a look at 4/20's history and how it's being celebrated this year:
Why 4/20?
The origins of the date, and the term ''420'' generally, were long murky.
Some claimed it referred to a police code for marijuana possession or was derived from Bob Dylan's ''Rainy Day Women No. 12 & 35,'' with its refrain of ''Everybody must get stoned,'' 420 being the product of 12 times 35.
But the prevailing explanation is that it started in the 1970s with a group of bell-bottomed buddies from San Rafael High School, in California's Marin County north of San Francisco, who called themselves ''the Waldos.''
A friend's brother was afraid of getting busted for a patch of cannabis he was growing in the woods at nearby Point Reyes, so he drew a map and gave the teens permission to harvest the crop, the story goes.