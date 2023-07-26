The legalization of marijuana in Minnesota means thousands will have their records expunged of misdemeanor marijuana crimes, and people with felony convictions on their records can go before a new board to seek expungement. Some have served years behind bars, been turned away from jobs and had their personal lives turned upside down for being convicted of marijuana crimes.
The Star Tribune would like to talk to people who have been convicted of marijuana crimes. We're interested in knowing what expungement means to you. If you're interested or would like to learn more, please include your contact information below.
