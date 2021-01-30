LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nikola Maric posted 17 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly defeated Louisiana-Monroe 66-62 on Friday night.
Markquis Nowell had 17 points and six rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-7, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Ben Coupet Jr. added 12 points. Ruot Monyyong had nine rebounds.
Koreem Ozier had 19 points for the Warhawks (4-12, 2-7), who have now lost seven games in a row. Josh Nicholas added 15 points.
