Wolves
Balanced scoring helps Wolves to preseason win over Lakers
Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowell all scored 13 points for the Wolves.
Wild
Rossi continues strong bid to make Wild in 4-1 preseason victory
Centering the top line between Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi added an assist after a first-period goal to help the Wild dump the Blackhawks.
Colleges
Tommies get chance for revenge; Carleton goes for 5-0 in rivalry game
Area college football: Davidson defeated St. Thomas 42-15 last season and comes to St. Paul for a rematch Saturday. In Northfield, Carleton and St. Olaf have their annual battle for the Goat Trophy.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis evicts more homeless encampments
The camp at 205 Girard Av. N. was located on city land and had been home to about 30 people.
Maria's Voice honors domestic violence victims
Domestic violence awareness organization Maria's Voice held their third annual community tribute in Maple Grove on Thursday. The organization was started by Maria Pew's family, who is a victim of domestic abuse.