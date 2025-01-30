Marianne Faithfull, singer and pop icon, dies at 78

Faithfull helped inspire such Stones songs as the mellow tribute ''She Smiled Sweetly'' and the lustful ''Let's Spend the Night Together." It was Faithful who lent Jagger the Russian novel ''The Master and Margarita" that was the basis for ''Sympathy for the Devil'' and who first recorded and contributed lyrics to the Stones' dire ''Sister Morphine,'' notably the opening line, ''Here I lie in my hospital bed.'' Faithfull's drug use helped shape such jaded takes on the London rock scene as ''You Can't Always Get What You Want'' and ''Live with Me,'' while her time with Jagger also coincided with one of his most vulnerable love songs, ''Wild Horses.''