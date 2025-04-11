Mariah Carey on new music, Rihanna, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and her lost grunge album

On Saturday, the album turns 20. To celebrate, Carey is gearing up to release deluxe, expanded editions of the album on May 30, featuring bonus tracks, new remixes and much more — including the official release of ''When I Feel It,'' a song fans have been waiting for since 2005. It was originally planned for ''The Emancipation of Mimi'' but was ultimately shelved because of clearance issues with its sample of The Dynamic Superiors' ''Here Comes That Feeling.''