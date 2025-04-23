Marguerite Casey Foundation dips into endowment to grant out $130M this year

The Marguerite Casey Foundation plans to significantly increase donations this year to $130 million to help nonprofits respond to policy changes from the Trump administration, especially federal funding cuts and what it calls threats to the independence of civil society organizations.
''We're doing this very specifically to ensure that organizations across our country have the full weight of our resources to serve communities that are actively under attack from the administration,'' said Ian Fuller, chair of the foundation's board and an investment advisor.
It's important to act now to protect their freedom to give and their grantees' rights to freedom of speech and assembly, he said.
The Seattle-based foundation donated between $23 and $57 million annually since 2019, making this commitment a major expansion. Additionally, it's giving to organizations it hasn't previously supported, including $3 million to the National Council of Nonprofits, which has sued the Trump administration over its proposed federal funding freeze.
''We are stepping in to provide resources where organizations see an opportunity to fill in an information and an organizing void,'' said Carmen Rojas, president and CEO of the foundation.
The foundation was created in 2001 with funds from Jim Casey, the founder of United Parcel Service. In general, it provides grantees 25% of their budgets for five years and does not accept unsolicited applications for funding. Rojas said the foundation supports community-led organizations and movements that ensure the government works for everyone — not just the rich and powerful.
It's already granted out $40 million this year, mostly to organizations it previously supported, she said, though about half of the year's donations overall will go to new grantees. A particular focus will be on journalism organizations like More Perfect Union, Deep South Today and National Trust for Local News.
Balancing future funding with current needs