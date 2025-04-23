Marguerite Casey Foundation dips into endowment to grant out $130M this year

A worldwide rally is coming back around to Wall Street following updates from President Donald Trump about his plans for the Federal Reserve and his trade war that investors found encouraging. The S&P 500 was 2.6% higher in early trading Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2%, and the Nasdaq composite was 3.5% higher. Tesla helped lead the way by revving 4.3% higher after CEO Elon Musk said he'll spend less time in Washington and more time running his electric vehicle company. Wall Street's gains followed strong moves higher for stocks across much of Europe and Asia.