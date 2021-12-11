HAMDEN, Conn. — Kevin Marfo had 21 points plus 13 rebounds as Quinnipiac easily beat Maine 73-47 on Saturday.
Bernie Blunt had 14 points for Quinnipiac (6-4). Dezi Jones added 11 points.
LeChaun DuHart had 11 points for the Black Bears (2-6), who have now lost four straight games.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
