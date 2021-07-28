The NBA Draft is Thursday night (7 p.m., Ch. 5), and Star Tribune college basketball writer Marcus Fuller projects the first round.

1. Detroit: Cade Cunningham, 6-8 guard, Oklahoma State

Comparisons to Luka Doncic have come up for the former high school player of the year. A big guard and franchise-changing talent who can carry an offensive single handily with his scoring and facilitating.

2. Houston: Jalen Green, 6-5 guard, NBA G League Ignite

Green led the Ignite, a group of prospects playing in the G League, with 17.9 points. More than just a highlight-reel dunker, his shot-making ability from every level gives him the biggest upside after Cunningham.

3. Cleveland: Evan Mobley, 7-0 center, Southern Cal

Elite big men aren't extinct. Any other draft would have Mobley at the top because of his shot blocking, pick-and-roll defense and playmaking from the outside.

4. Toronto: Jalen Suggs, 6-4 guard, Gonzaga

Could be the highest draft pick from Minnesota since Kevin McHale was third overall (behind Joe Barry Carroll and Darrell Griffith) in 1980. Big plays in big moments helped Suggs become a freshman All-America and lead the Zags to the NCAA title game.

5. Orlando: Scottie Barnes, 6-9 forward, Florida State

Position-less basketball is still all the rave in the game. Nobody fits that mold more in this draft than Barnes who played point guard and post for the Seminoles and defended all five positions.

6. Oklahoma City: James Bouknight, 6-5 guard, Connecticut

Questions after a rough ending to his season at UConn were answered this summer. Bouknight's stock skyrocketed after he measured well and shot lights out from three-point range in workouts.

7. Golden State: Jonathan Kuminga, 6-8 forward, NBA G League Ignite

Another high-profile preps-to-pros player who starred on Green's G League team. Lack of consistency in workouts drops him a bit. But Kuminga's all-around game is hard to pass on.

8. Orlando: Franz Wagner, 6-9 forward, Michigan

First Big Ten player on the board. Has higher ceiling than his older brother, Moe, who is in the NBA. Wagner's jumper and versatility to defend inside and outside is valuable.

9. Sacramento: Alperen Sengun, 6-10 forward-center, Beskitas (Turkey)

Won the MVP of the Turkish Super League at just 18 years old this past season. Could become a starter in the league once physical toughness matches his skill.

10. New Orleans: Moses Moody, 6-6 guard-forward, Arkansas

New Orleans could look to pair Zion Williamson with a sharpshooting wing such as Moody, who made 37% of his three-pointers and 81% of his free throws in college last season.

11. Charlotte: Kai Jones, 6-11 forward-center, Texas

The Hornets would be taking a chance on a player with little production in college, but Jones might be a late bloomer. His wingspan (7-3) and perimeter skills for his size are intriguing.

12. San Antonio: Josh Giddey, 6-8 guard-forward, Australia National Basketball League

One of the draft's youngest players, Giddey makes up for lack of experience with an advanced game for his age. Nobody younger than him in NBL history recorded a triple double.

13. Indiana: Chris Duarte, 6-6 guard-forward, Oregon

Few players are more ready to contribute immediately than Duarte, who was Associated Press Pac-12 player of the year and the Jerry West Award winner for the nation's top shooting guard.

14. Golden State: Ziaire Williams, 6-9 forward, Stanford

The Warriors saw a lot of Williams playing college ball nearby in the Bay Area. Suspect shooting numbers aside some scouts say the sky is the limit for this lengthy Cardinal wing.

15. Washington: Corey Kispert, 6-7 guard-forward, Gonzaga

Leadership, toughness and shooting were Kispert's best traits that helped him win a lot of games with the Zags.

16. Oklahoma City: Jalen Johnson, 6-9 forward, Duke

Leaving Duke before the end of the season was a blow to Johnson's reputation on being a team player, but he once was a top-10 projected pick.

17. Memphis: Trey Murphy III, 6-8 forward, Virginia

The list of 3-and-D players in this draft include Murphy near the top. He was one of Virginia's top three-pointer shooters and defenders.

18. Oklahoma City: Usman Garuba, 6-9 forward-center, Real Madrid (Spain)

Post players with Garuba's athleticism and energy are in high demand, but he might need some seasoning before being ready for action.

19. New York: Davion Mitchell, 6-2 guard, Baylor

Critical piece of college basketball's most dynamic backcourt at Baylor, Mitchell was named Naismith national defensive player of the year.

20. Atlanta: Cam Thomas, 6-4 guard, LSU

Thomas turned himself into a first-round prospect by leading all NCAA Division I freshman in scoring last season with 23 points per game.

21. New York: Jared Butler, 6-2 guard, Baylor

Being named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player during the Bears' national championship run should be proof enough that Butler can help someone win.

22. L.A. Lakers: Keon Johnson, 6-5 guard-forward, Tennessee

A young LeBron James still might not have been able to out-jump Johnson, who broke the NBA combine's max vertical jump record at 48 inches.

23. Houston: Miles McBride, 6-2 guard, West Virginia

Bringing in a more polished backcourt player with the No. 2 pick Green could make sense for the Rockets.

24. Houston: Isaiah Jackson, 6-10 center, Kentucky

Having the first Kentucky player drafted this low wasn't typical until last year when the Wildcats had no lottery pick for the first time since 2009.

25. L.A. Clippers: Sharife Cooper, 6-1 guard, Auburn

Cooper put up big numbers as a freshman with the Tigers with 20.2 points and eight assists per game, but his shooting percentages were low (22.8% from three and 39.1% from the field).

26. Denver: Tre Mann, 6-4 guard, Florida

One of the draft's top shooters based on last season in college when he shot 40.2% from beyond the arc for the Gators.

27. Brooklyn: Josh Primo, 6-5 guard, Alabama

Failed to average double figures for the Tide, but he showed star potential in a few games, including a 22-point, six three-pointer game vs. LSU.

28. Philadelphia: Bones Hyland, 6-2 guard, Virginia Commonwealth

Arguably the most impressive player at the NBA draft combine this year in Chicago played himself into the first round.

29. Phoenix: Day'Ron Sharpe, 6-11 forward-center, North Carolina

Scouts have been enamored of his improved long range jumper in workouts to go with his NBA-ready frame at near 7-feet and 265 pounds.

30. Utah: Jaden Springer, 6-5 guard-forward, Tennessee

Might have been a lottery pick if he stayed in school, but Springer possesses all the physical tools to make the jump to the league this year.