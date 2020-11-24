Dream team

Marcus Fuller's 2020-21 college men's basketball dream team:

GUARD

Jared Butler, Baylor, JR.

Butler was the leading scorer (16.0 points per game) for the Bears, who were projected as the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament before the pandemic canceled March Madness.

GUARD

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, JR.

The Illini could be contenders to not only win the Big Ten but make a Final Four run with Dosunmu's return. His last six games (19.7 ppg) were an indication of his immense potential.

GUARD

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma St. FR.

The early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the 6-foot-7 Cunningham can play all five positions, but can he lead the Cowboys to their first NCAA tourney win since 2009?

FORWARD

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga, SR.

Kispert, one of the country's top shooters, brings veteran leadership to a team with national title aspirations after adding a high-profile recruiting class that includes Jalen Suggs.

CENTER

Luka Garza, Iowa, SR.

After earning several NCAA player of the year awards last season, Garza, who led the Big Ten at 23.9 points per game, has unfinished business, making the Hawkeyes a top-five team.