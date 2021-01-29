1. Michigan (13-1, 8-1)

2. Iowa (12-3, 6-2)

3. Ohio State (13-4, 7-4)

After a 12-point win at Wisconsin, the No. 13 Buckeyes avoided a letdown by surviving Penn State at home.

4. Wisconsin (13-4, 7-3)

5. Illinois (10-5, 6-3)

The Illini can send a message they are still contenders with a win Friday vs. Iowa.

6. Purdue (11-6, 6-4)

The Boilermakers look to win for the fifth time in the past six games Saturday hosting the Gophers.

7. Gophers (11-5, 4-5)

Richard Pitino's team tries to avoid rust after waiting an entire week to play again Saturday at Purdue.

8. Rutgers (9-6, 5-6)

The Scarlet Knights bounced back from a five-game losing streak with wins against Indiana and Michigan State.

9. Indiana (9-7, 4-5)

10. Michigan State (8-5, 2-5)

11. Maryland (9-8, 3-7)

12. Penn State (5-7, 2-6)

13. Northwestern (6-8, 3-7)

14. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5)