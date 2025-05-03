Marco Rubio criticized Germany. The foreign ministry hit back

BERLIN — Germany's foreign ministry hit back at U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he criticized the decision to classify the Alternative for Germany party as a ''right-wing extremist'' organization.
The spat deepened Friday to embroil the foreign office, Rubio, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk. It also occurred at a complicated time for Germany — just days before the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and Nazi Germany's unconditional capitulation.
Plus, a coalition deal between the center-right and center-left parties was just approved, and now parliament is set to vote next week to elect conservative leader Friedrich Merz as the country's new chancellor.
Merz has not commented publicly on the intelligence service's decision.
‘Disregards human dignity'
Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution described the party, known as AfD, as a threat to the country's democratic order, saying it ''disregards human dignity'' — in particular by what it called ''ongoing agitation'' against refugees and migrants.
The German domestic intelligence service's move to classify the AfD, which placed second in national elections in February, as a right-wing extremist group means its officials can now use informants and other tools such as audio and video recordings to monitor its activities nationwide.
But it also risks fueling the party's claims of political persecution. Far-right parties have been gaining ground across Europe and the AfD attracts international attention, including support from Musk, who is a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.