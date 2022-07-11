Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Wild will have a three-day development camp for draft choices and prospects at Tria Rink in St. Paul from Tuesday-Thursday.

Participants will include last week's first draft pick Liam Ohgren, and former first rounders Marco Rossi, Carson Lambos and goalie Jesper Wallstedt; and Gophers defenseman Brock Faber, acquired in a trade two weeks ago.

Practices, open to the public, are at 9:20 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and the 3-on-3 tournament is Thursday at 6 p.m. To register, go to am.ticketmaster.com/wild/openpractices.

Rossi and forward Adam Beckman will be the team captains.