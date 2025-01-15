March Madness will pay women's teams under a new structure approved by the NCAA

In another milestone, the Division I approved a championship for women's wrestling. Divisions II and III will vote on adding it in the coming days. ... SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said any changes to the College Football Playoff would need unanimous approval. The change most likely to be considered right away would be a shift in the seeding. The top four seeds in this year's tournament all received byes and all lost their first games. ... Discussions about new rules that would give athletes five years to complete five years of eligibility continue. DI council chair Josh Whitman, the AD at Illinois, said ''one of the attractive elements of, whether it's a 5-for-5, or whatever it may end up being, is maybe we can create something that's simpler, it's cleaner, it's easier to understand.''