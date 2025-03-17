March Madness: How to win your NCAA women's tournament pool and a look at what history tells us

The only teams to be ranked outside the top five in the final AP poll going into the tournament — and this year’s rankings could change in the final pre-tourney poll on Monday — were UConn (No. 6 in 2004), Texas A&M (No. 7 in 2011), Tennessee (No. 7 in 1987), LSU (No. 9 in 2023) and Tennessee (No. 10 in 1997).