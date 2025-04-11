Marcell Ozuna homers in 11th inning to lift the Braves past the Phillies, 4-2

ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 early Friday in a game that ended at 12:53 a.m. after a rain delay of 2 hours, 45 minutes in the sixth inning.
After the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 11th, Austin Riley tied it by doubling home Ozzie Albies before Ozuna lifted his second home run of the season to left field in a near empty Truist Park.
Kyle Schwarber hit his sixth home run in 12 games in the third inning on a 98 mph fastball from Spencer Schwellenbach.
José Suarez (1-0) got the win despite walking three in the 11th. Joe Ross (1-1) took the loss.
The struggling Braves took two out of three in the series and improved to 3-8.
Matt Olson drove in the Braves' first run with a groundout in the first inning that scored Riley.
Both starting pitchers pitched the first six innings before the rain stopped the game with the score 1-1.
Schwellenbach gave up a run on seven hits and two walks. He had five strikeouts.