Marcell Ozuna homers for second straight day, and Braves beat Red Sox 10-4 for series win

BOSTON — Marcell Ozuna homered for the second straight day, former Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo had three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Red Sox 10-4 on Sunday to win the three-game series.
Austin Riley also had three hits for the Braves (24-23), who moved a game above .500 for the second time after opening 0-7. Every starter except leadoff hitter Verdugo had at least one RBI.
Rafael Devers hit his sixth career grand slam for Boston, which has lost 11 of 17.
Spencer Schwellenbach (3-3) held the Red Sox scoreless for six of his seven innings, giving up four runs and six hits.
Ozuna's two-run homer cleared the Green Monster in a three-run eighth.
A day after a walk-off homer, Devers hit Shwellenbach's 1-0 fastball into the center-field bleachers for a 4-3 lead.
Brayan Bello (2-1) allowed seven runs, one shy of his career high, and matched career highs of 10 hits and five walks while pitching 4 1/3 innings.
Key moment