Marcel Ophuls, the Oscar-winning filmmaker who forced France to face its WWII past, is dead at 97

That reluctant pivot changed cinema. After ''The Sorrow and the Pity,'' Ophuls followed with ''The Memory of Justice'' (1976), a sweeping meditation on war crimes that examined Nuremberg but also drew uncomfortable parallels to atrocities in Algeria and Vietnam. In ''Hôtel Terminus'' (1988), he spent five years tracking the life of Klaus Barbie, the so-called ''Butcher of Lyon,'' exposing not just his Nazi crimes but the role Western governments played in protecting him after the war. The film won him his Academy Award for Best Documentary but, overwhelmed by its darkness, French media reported that he attempted suicide during production.