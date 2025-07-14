Sports

Marcel Hartel scores 2 goals, St. Louis City beats Timbers 2-1

Marcel Hartel scored two goals — the 29-year-old's first career multi-goal game in MLS — to help St. Louis City beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Associated Press
July 14, 2025 at 1:13AM

ST. LOUIS — Marcel Hartel scored two goals — the 29-year-old's first career multi-goal game in MLS — to help St. Louis City beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Roman Bürki's had three saves for St. Louis (4-12-6), which ended it's five-game winless streak.

Hartel scored on a volley from point-blank range — off a cross played in by Célio Pompeu the was deflected in the center of the area — to make it 1-1 in the 54th minute. Then, in the 67th, Hartel put away a header, off a long arcing entry played in by Conrad Wallem, that deflected off goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau's hands into the net to make it 2-0. It was the first career goal contribution for Wallem, a 25-year-old rookie midfielder.

St. Louis outshot the Timbers 21-10, 8-4 on target.

David Da Costa, on the counter-attack, cut inside toward the top of the penalty arc and rolled a shot between three defenders that slipped inside the right post to give Portland a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. A 24-year-old rookie, Da Costa has scored a goal in back-to-back games for the first time in MLS.

Crépeau stopped six shots for Portland (9-6-6).

The Timbers beat St. Louis 2-1 at home after David Ayala's stoppage-time goal on June 8.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Marcel Hartel scores 2 goals, St. Louis City beats Timbers 2-1

Marcel Hartel scored two goals — the 29-year-old's first career multi-goal game in MLS — to help St. Louis City beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Sports

Fermín hits first major league homer to break tie in the Cardinals' victory over the Braves

Sports

Chelsea's Cole Palmer surprised to share Club World Cup podium spotlight with Donald Trump