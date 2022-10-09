The Biden administration's continues to fail U.S. citizen and Oakmont, Pa., resident Marc Fogel, who was convicted in Russia of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana. In June, a Russian court sentenced Fogel, 61, to 14 years' imprisonment at a labor camp. Last week, his family announced that he had been transferred from his detention center to the remote hard-labor prison.

Fogel's case must be a top priority for every Pennsylvania legislator in Congress. They need to keep pressing the State Department to give the educator the same status, "wrongfully detained," as other, more celebrated American prisoners in Russia.

While WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia for a similar offense, continues to grab headlines and the State Department's attention, Fogel's plight remains largely invisible outside western Pennsylvania. A New York Times headline on Thursday read, "Brittney Griner's wife said that, in a rare phone call, Griner feared being 'left and forgotten.'"

That's exactly what the State Department is allowing to happen to Fogel.

Fogel was a longtime teacher in international schools around the world, including Russia. Last year, he flew to Moscow for the final year of a 10-year engagement with the Anglo-American School there. He accidentally brought with him about 17 grams of prescribed medical marijuana. That's when his nightmare began. It will likely kill him, unless the U.S. government effectively intervenes.

At issue is an important designation that would allow the State Department to include Fogel in prisoner swap negotiations: "wrongfully detained." The State Department owes Fogel's family and all Americans an explanation: Why hasn't it granted Fogel the same status granted Griner, among others?

The people best positioned to press for answers are Pennsylvania's congressional delegation. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey have already organized a letter, signed by a bipartisan group of senators, to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that asserts Fogel meets six of the 11 statutory conditions to be considered "wrongfully detained." Still, the department remains mum.

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler has also taken up Fogel's cause, including penning a letter to Blinken and talking with State Department personnel. Again, no progress.

Pressure must continue, both from inside and outside the government. If there's some compelling reason to keep Fogel off the "wrongfully detained" list, the State Department should divulge it. If there isn't, it's a moral and political scandal, and Pennsylvania's senators and representatives should treat it like one. Perhaps this could be a top cause championed by the retiring Sen. Toomey with his remaining time in office.

The Biden administration has treated Fogel and his family shamefully. There's still time to reverse course — but it's running out.