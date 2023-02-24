A return to the road didn't interrupt the Wild's rhythm.

They nabbed their fourth straight victory on Thursday, dumping the Blue Jackets 2-0 at Nationwide Arena to snap a five-game rut as the visitor.

This is the Wild's longest win streak since they went on a 6-0 run Dec. 10-21.

How the Wild won: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury racked up 30 saves for his second shutout of the season, 73rd in his NHL career and first ever vs. Columbus.

He's now blanked all but three NHL franchises (the Wild, Blues and Golden Knights).

Fleury was making his first start in four games and handled the Blue Jackets' pressure to shake off a personal three-game skid. One of his best sequences came late in the third period when he teamed up with Matt Dumba to fend off five attempts by Columbus, with Fleury making four stops and Dumba blocking a shot from along the goal line.

"We didn't expect anything different from [Fleury]," coach Dean Evason told reporters in Columbus. "If anyone did, then they haven't watched his entire career."

Brandon Duhaime and Kirill Kaprizov supplied the goals, both at 5-on-5, and the penalty kill improved to 22-for-22 over the last nine games after snuffing out Columbus' only look on the power play; the Wild also went 0-for-1.

"Our first key was discipline," Evason said. "We've had problems with it this year. I think every team probably does. But, our group, if we stay out of the penalty box, it gives our 5-on-5 game a chance to score 5-on-5 and it gives our penalty kill a chance to have success. So, we have to continue to harp on staying out of the box."

Turning point: The Wild's start set the tone for a business-like win over the Eastern Conference's last-place team.

Just 3 minutes, 1 seconds into the first period, Duhaime pounced on a loose puck in the crease for his second goal in the past three games.

Then at 8:48, Kaprizov capitalized after he was denied by Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo on two previous tries. Kaprizov finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Mats Zuccarello, flinging the puck under Korpisalo's left pad for his team-leading 34th goal and fifth tally in his last six appearances. Korpisalo totaled 23 saves.

This marked the first time the Wild had two goals in the first period since they also led 2-0 after one on Jan. 10 against the New York Rangers. The Wild are 21-5-3 when scoring first.

"The way that we were playing solid defense, any time you can get a lead, it really solidifies what we're doing," Evason said. "Then we can really bear down and wait for our opportunities as opposed to trying to push."

What it means: Not only did the Wild snatch the third seed in the Central Division from Colorado, but they earned that two-point separation with a new-look lineup.

The team was without defenseman Jonas Brodin, who went on injured reserve with a nagging lower-body injury that requires rest. Jon Merrill was also missing from the blue line because he's sick and did not travel.

Amid those absences, rookie Calen Addison suited up after being a healthy scratch for the previous four games and Dakota Mermis, who was an emergency recall from the minors, made his season debut.

"Mermis and Addy came in and played extremely well," Evason said.

There was also a change up front: Marcus Foligno was back in action, his first game since he blocked a shot with his left knee on Feb. 13 vs. Florida. Foligno took Adam Beckman's spot.

"We liked our defense period," Evason said. "The six guys that played and obviously Flower but the forwards, too. We competed."

Although this version of the Wild passed their first test, the next challenge on Friday is against a top-five squad in Toronto to wrap up this two-game road trip.

"To have a lead and play a stingy defensive game is absolutely perfect for us," Evason said.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.