PESHAWAR, Pakistan — At least eight Pakistani miners were killed and seven were injured when a marble mine collapsed Monday in the country's northwest, police said.
Rescue workers were still trying to pull out several trapped miners, said Tariq Khan, a district police officer in the town of Mohmand on the Afghan border.
He said the cause of the cave-in was not known.
Mining accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety regulations are often ignored.
