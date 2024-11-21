Gophers starting shooting guard Mara Braun was unavailable for Wednesday’s nonconference game against Eastern Illinois because of an apparent injury.
Injury keeps leading scorer Mara Braun out of Gophers women’s basketball game
Mara Braun was wearing a walking boot on her right foot pregame; that’s the same foot that held her back last season.
Braun watched pregame warmups with a walking boot on her right foot, the same foot she injured last season.
The Gophers did not provide a pregame update on Braun’s injury. Tori McKinney, a freshman from Minnetonka, replaced Braun in the starting lineup.
Braun broke a bone in her right foot Jan. 8 in Illinois. Her three-pointer early in the fourth quarter put the Gophers up seven points on the Illini, but she broke her right foot landing on an Illinois defender.
Requiring surgery, Braun missed the rest of the regular season and the Big Ten Conference tournament.
She returned for the start of the Gophers’ WNIT tournament run but tweaked the injury in her second game back, missing Minnesota’s quarterfinal and semifinal victories and the Gophers’ loss to St. Louis in the tournament finale.
Braun was the team’s leading scorer when she was injured and is again this year, averaging 13.6 points for the Gophers, who were 5-0 entering the game.
Braun’s importance to the Gophers is obvious. The Gophers were 14-4 overall, 4-4 in the Big Ten and had won three of their past five conference games when they went to Illinois last Jan. 28.
The Gophers ended up losing to the Illini, then went 1-8 over the rest of the regular season and split two conference tournament games.
Starting from the beginning of last season the Gophers are 21-5 when Braun starts, 4-10 when she does not.
Details on the extent of her injury could come following the game.
Mara Braun was wearing a walking boot on her right foot pregame; that’s the same foot that held her back last season.