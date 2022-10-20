A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend are suspected of murder in connection with the death of her 17-month-old daughter, officials said Thursday.

Police and fire personnel were called about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment in the 1400 block of E. County Road B on a report of a girl with significant injuries, police said.

They provided aid to the child before she was taken by emergency personnel to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police have yet to describe the nature of the injuries or other specifics about how they were inflicted.

The woman, 18, and her boyfriend, 26, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder. They have yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.