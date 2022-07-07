Maplewood police want the public's help finding a driver who hit a man and his 3-year-old daughter and drove away.
The man was biking and pulling his daughter in a trailer when they were struck at East Roselawn Avenue and West Kenwood Drive around 5 p.m. June 25, according to a news release from Maplewood police. Both suffered minor injuries.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2008-09 maroon Dodge Caravan with right front bumper damage and a white sticker on the lower-left rear window. The driver was a white woman, according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Marino at 651-249-2624 or jason.marino@maplewoodmn.gov.
