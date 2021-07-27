3M posted a strong second quarter Tuesday, crushing Wall Street profit forecasts with double-digit sales and earnings increases across its myriad businesses.

It was the company's third consecutive solid quarter as it continues to recover from the economic pain caused in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maplewood-based manufacturer of everything from sandpaper to computer coolant recorded second quarter earnings of $1.52 billion, or $2.59 per share, up 15% from the same quarter a year ago.

Stock analysts on average were forecasting per-share earnings of $2.26 and sales of $8.55 billion. 3M's second quarter sales tallied $8.9 billion, up from $7.18 billion.

"3Mdelivered strong performance in the second quarter, once again posting organic growth across all business groups and geographic areas, along with increased earnings and robust cash flow," saidMike Roman,3M's chief executive.

3M is projecting full year 2021 earnings of $9.70 to $10.10 per share, up from $9.20 to $9.70. The company now expects annual sales to increase 7% to 10% over 2020, compared to its previous estimate of 5 % to 8 %.

3M's transportation and electronics division continued its comeback during the second quarter, posting a 24.6 % increase in organic local currency sales and a 52 % hike in operating income.

The company's largest unit, safety and industrial, recorded a 17.6 % increase in organic local currency sales and a 15 % gain in operating profits.

3M's health care division's organic sales and operating income gains were 23 % and 25 % respectively, while its consumer business saw respective increases of 17.8 % and 21 % in the same categories.