Sports

Maple Leafs' Reaves gets 5-game suspension and fine for illegal check to the head of Oilers' Nurse

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 17, 2024 at 9:34PM

NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Reaves also was fined $35,156.25, the NHL's Department of Safety announced Sunday.

The incident took place at 2:38 of the second period in Toronto's 4-3 overtime win on Saturday.

Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high.

Nurse's helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.

Reaves was assessed a match penalty for the hit.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

The Dallas Wings win the WNBA draft lottery, earning the No. 1 pick next year

The Dallas Wings won the WNBA draft lottery Sunday and the chance to draft UConn star Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick.

Sports

Jared Goff and NFC-leading Lions score at will in 52-6 win over Jaguars

card image

Sports

Hornets' LaMelo Ball fined $100K for 'derogatory comment' in interview. Coach says he apologized