NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break.

The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26.

The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014.

According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.

Teams are usually required to travel the day before a game, but they are allowed to go the day of under special circumstances, including after the Christmas break.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe was also fined $25,000 for what the NHL called "demeaning conduct directed at officials" during the game, which his team won 5-4 in overtime. Keefe could be seen yelling at officials about what he believed to be interference during the third period on the Blues' fourth goal of the game.

------

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports