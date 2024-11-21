Maple Leafs defeat Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 but lose Matthew Knies in the process

Toronto forward Matthew Knies was left dazed following a mid-ice hit by Zach Whitecloud in front of the Leafs' bench in the second period. Whitecloud, who stood up as he delivered the hit, was not penalized for the punishing check but got a minor roughing penalty for tangling with Toronto's Simon Benoit, who got four minutes for his attempted retribution. The game got more physical after that. Knies (upper-body injury) did not return to the game.