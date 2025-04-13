Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 1-0 in OT, preventing Montreal from wrapping up a playoff spot

TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored at 36 seconds of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 1-0 victory over Montreal and prevent the Canadiens from wrapping up a wild-card playoff spot Saturday night.
Marner got the puck in the high slot and beat goalie Jakub Dobes with a low wrist shot to far corner for his 26th goal of the season.
Anthony Stolarz stopped 15 shots for his third shutout of the season as Atlantic Division-leading Toronto secured home-ice in the first round of the playoffs.
The Canadiens gained a valuable point in the standings, but have dropped two straight after winning six in a row.
Jakub Dobes made 34 saves for Montreal.
Takeaways
Canadiens: Montreal also missed a chance to wrap up a playoff spot Friday night, falling 5-2 at Ottawa.
Maple Leafs:Leafs: With defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jake McCabe both unavailable due to undisclosed injuries — and the club tight against the salary cap — Toronto was forced to play a skater short with just five defenseman.