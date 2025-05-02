Sports

Maple Leafs advance to the 2nd round of NHL playoffs by eliminating Senators 4-2 in Game 6

Max Pacioretty scored a tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in Game 6 of the first-round matchup.

The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 1:39AM

OTTAWA, Ontario — Max Pacioretty scored a tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in Game 6 of the first-round matchup.

William Nylander had two goals, including an empty-net score in the final seconds, and an assist, and Auston Matthews added a power-play goal in the first period for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves

Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored for Ottawa. Thomas Chabot had two assists and Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

The Maple Leafs advance to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Panthers advanced by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in their first-round series.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Maple Leafs advance to the 2nd round of NHL playoffs by eliminating Senators 4-2 in Game 6

Max Pacioretty scored a tiebreaking goal with less than six minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a series-clinching 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night in Game 6 of the first-round matchup.

Sports

Guerrero hits go-ahead homer in 8th as Blue Jays rally past Red Sox 4-2

Sports

Scottie Scheffler returns to hometown Byron Nelson, takes 1st-round lead with 10-under 61