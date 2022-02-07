A Maple Grove woman was sentenced Monday to 25 1⁄ 2 years in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2020.

Stephanie Clark, 31, was convicted in October in Hennepin County District Court of intentional second-degree murder for killing Don'Juan T. Butler, 30, on March 5, 2020.

Prosecutors requested a sentence of about 30 1⁄ 2 years — the highest term recommended by state sentencing guidelines for someone with no criminal history, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. The term given by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill is the presumptive, mid-range term recommended by the guidelines.

According to court documents: Police went to the 6200 block of Madga Drive in Maple Grove where a witness said she heard bangs in a nearby apartment. She said Clark then knocked on her door and announced, "He's dead."

Butler was found inside an apartment with several gunshot wounds. Clark, who was bruised on her back and left side, told police Butler had struck her during a fight and she shot him.