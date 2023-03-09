More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota wastewater data points to spring COVID-19 declines
Minnesota's first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced three years ago this week.
High Schools
Cretin-Derham Hall pulls upset, knocks off No. 2 seed Maple Grove 3-1
In the opening Class 2A state boys hockey quarterfinal, the Raiders nursed a one-goal lead through the third period before putting away the game on Max Anderson's empty-net goal with about 90 seconds to play.
Minneapolis
City Council votes to approve MPD plan to expand, restructure command staff
Chief says restructuring is necessary to prepare for monitorship under a federal consent decree.
Sports
Live at 8 p.m.: Gophers vs. Maryland in Big Ten tourney on Gameview
After a tight win over Nebraska in the first round, the Gophers are back in action in Chicago. Tap here for play-by-play and live scores from around college basketball.
Business
St. Anthony: 'Patient' investing paying off for St. Paul's Hill Capital
The grassroots-investment firm, which also provides advisers, has raised a second fund of $25 million.