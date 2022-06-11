This weekend, the Gophers football team is playing host to nearly 30 high school players for its "Summer Splash'' recruiting weekend, and on Friday night, coach P.J. Fleck received his first verbal commitment during the event.

Sam Peters, a three-star tight end from Maple Grove, announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers for the 2023 recruiting class.

"I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota,'' Peters tweeted. "… A special thanks to Coach P.J. Fleck and [tight ends] Coach Greg Harbaugh for recognizing my development and giving me this opportunity.''

Peters, 6-4 and 225 pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Gophers on Sunday after attending their camp. He is ranked as the seventh-best recruit in Minnesota and the 50th-best tight end in the country by 247Sports. He also received offers from nine other FBS programs, including Air Force, Army and Wyoming.

Peters helped lead Maple Grove to the Class 6A state championship game last season, which the Crimson lost 13-7 to Lakeville South. He is the 10th player to commit to the Gophers for the 2023 class.