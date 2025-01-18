Maple Grove coach Mark Cook and St. Michael-Albertville coach Kent Hamre like to challenge their girls basketball players.
Maple Grove rolls against St. Michael-Albertville in clash of Class 4A girls basketball powers
Maple Grove surged away from STMA, which was playing a top-five team for the second day in a row.
For Maple Grove, that meant interrupting conference play for a game against a high-quality opponent Saturday. For St. Michael-Albertville, that meant back-to-back games against opponents like that.
Maple Grove pulled away for a 78-47 home victory, using a 28-8 run midway through the nonconference matchup of Class 4A powers as a catapult.
“That was the best game we played this year,” Cook said. “We executed our game plan and shot well. That was our best defensive performance of the year, too.”
Maple Grove (12-2) is No. 3 in the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25, and St. Michael-Albertville (12-3) is No. 12. They are No. 2 and No. 5 in Class 4A in the Minnesota Basketball News class-by-class rankings.
The teams traded baskets for the first 11 minutes, neither holding more than a two-point lead. Maple Grove then closed the first half on an 18-8 run to take a 36-26 lead at halftime.
The effects of Friday night showed in the Knights, who were coming off a 62-41 victory over Eden Prairie (13-3) in a Lake Conference game. The Eagles are No. 4 in the Minnesota Top 25 and No. 3 in Class 4A.
“I think it was more mental fatigue than physical,” Hamre said. “When we got down we couldn’t find that second gear we needed.”
Maple Grove’s Jordan Ode, a senior guard headed to Michigan State, had eight points during the run and had 17 by halftime. Knights junior guard Cail Jahnke, a Division I prospect, had six points at halftime after being mostly blanketed by Ode.
The momentum carried over into the second half. Maple Grove scored the first 10 points, taking a 46-26 lead and putting the game out of reach. Ode finished with 27 points while junior guard Kate Holmquist, committed to Montana, added 17 points. Senior guard Bella Hanna chipped in with 10.
“Everything was clicking for us offensively,” Ode said. “It was a great team win.”
Senior forward Abby Hoselton, a South Dakota State recruit, led the Knights with 20 points. Jahnke finished with 12.
“It was a good weekend for us, playing two quality teams,” Hamre said. “You have to be able to win back-to-back games in the state tournament.”
That’s a place both teams have their sights set on.
