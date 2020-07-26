A Maple Grove man who was due to be sentenced this week for killing his wife and hiding her body in a crawl space of their home has killed himself in jail.

Joshua Fury, 29, died by suicide at Hennepin County jail on Saturday night, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Joshua Fury was charged in May with second-degree murder with intent in the killing of Maria Fury, 28. He faked her disappearance April 30 and buried her in the crawl space under their home in the 11000 block of Red Fox Drive.

On July 14, he pleaded guilty and was expected to be sentenced to 38 years on Friday. With credit for jail time served and conditions of the plea agreement, he was looking at 25 years in prison.

Fury was housed in a cell by himself at the time of his death, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found him unresponsive in his cell during inmate health and wellness checks. Deputies and paramedics performed CPR to no avail.

Charging documents said he attempted suicide after killing his wife.

Leading up to the murder, the couple had been arguing about her leaving him, according to prosecutors, and marital problems worsened after the pandemic.

Police searched for Maria Fury with helicopters and on the ground, in area lakes and woods. She was found in their home May 2.

Her family created Maria's Voice in her honor, along with a fundraiser to benefit Cornerstone, a local domestic violence agency. Nearly $28,000 has been raised.