High Schools
One big play elevates Maple Grove over Lakeville South in Class 6A semifinals
The Crimson scored on a 72-yard pass, made the lead hold up and advanced to the Prep Bowl.
www.startribune.com
Maple Grove beats Lakeville South to advance to 6A football championship
Lakeville South and Maple Grove met in a 6A football semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 17 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Maple Grove won 14-7 over Lakeville South to advance to the championship.
Wild
Wild stumble again at home losing 6-4 to Pittsburgh
Sidney Crosby scored twice for the Penguins, who handed the Wild their third consecutive loss to kick off a seven-game homestand.
Local
Minnesotans contribute more than $30 million to nonprofits on Give to the Max Day
Nonprofits across the state made their pitch to donors Thursday for support in the 14th annual event.
High Schools
Visitation makes move toward ninth consecutive Class 1A swimming title
The Blazers qualified 17 individuals and three relay teams for Friday's finals.