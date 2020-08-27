Rioters tore through parts of Minneapolis on Wednesday night, shattering the windows of dozens of businesses and setting fire to at least four more in response to a false rumor that a man who killed himself had been shot by police.

More than twenty buildings were attacked northeast of Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis, including a half-mile stretch of retail businesses along Nicollet Mall, and others nearby along W. Grant St.

Brit's Pub, at 1110 Nicollet Mall, was set on fire, as were three other businesses at least few miles away, including Tires Plus at 1103 W. Lake St., China Wok at S. 2800 27th Ave., and Walgreens at 4323 S. Chicago Ave.

These new reports of damage come less than three months after more than 1,500 locations were hit in the Twin Cities.

Below is map that shows a partial list of known damage, which will be updated as we learn more.

Accord Medical, 1815 Nicollet Ave: Smashed windows

African Market, 1823 Nicollet Ave: Smashed windows

Avis and Budget car rentals, 229 S 10th St: Property damage

B Resale, 2613 Nicollet Ave: Property damage

Barrio, 925 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

Boolay Nur Restaurant, 1819 Nicollet Ave: Broken doors, windows

Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall: Shattered windows, looting, water damage, fire

Caribou Coffee/Einstein Bagels, 1100 Nicollet Ave: Smashed windows

Caring Medical Distributors, 3 W 15th St:

CenterPoint Energy, 505 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

China Wok, 2800 27th Ave S: Structure fire

Chipotle, 1040 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

D'Amico & Sons, 555 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

Dahl Medical Supply, 1200 Nicollet Ave #3: Smashed windows

Devil's Advocate, 1070 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows, looting

Flavor Bee's, 1831 Nicollet Ave: Broken door

Flowers By Miss Bertha, 2100 Nicollet Ave: Property damage

Foot Locker, 23 S 7th St.: Smashed windows, looting

Greenway Liquors, 105 W Grant St: Smashed windows, looting

Haskell's Wine & Spirits, 81 S 9th St #130: Smashed windows

Hopcat, 435 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

Hubert White, 747 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

Inglorious (former, for sale), 921 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

Lotus Restaurant, 113 W Grant St: Smashed windows

Lund's & Byerly's Wine & Spirits, 1208 Harmon Pl: Property damage

Net Tobacco, 1843 Nicollet Ave: Broken door

Nordstrom Rack, 80 S 8th St Suite 102: Smashed windows

Rainbow Road, 109 W Grant St: Smashed windows, looting

Saks Off Fifth, 600 Nicollet Mall #100: Graffiti and shattered windows

Speedway, 101 W Grant St: Smashed windows, looting

Starbucks, 33 South 6th St: Smashed windows

Sushi Train, 1200 Nicollet Mall STE C3: Smashed windows

Target, 900 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows, looting

Target (Dinkytown), 1329 5th St SE: Minor property damage

Target (Uptown), 1300 W Lake St: Minor property damage

Target HQ, 1000 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows, small basement fire

The City Market, 25 W 15th St.: Smashed windows

The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

The Newsroom, 990 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

Tibet Kitchen, 1833 Nicollet Ave: Smashed windows

Tires Plus, 1103 W Lake St: Structure fire

Union Restaurant, 731 Hennepin Ave #1: Smashed windows

Walgreen's, 655 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

Walgreen's, 4323 Chicago Ave: Fire

YWCA - Downtown, 1130 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows

Zelo, 831 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows