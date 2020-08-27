Rioters tore through parts of Minneapolis on Wednesday night, shattering the windows of dozens of businesses and setting fire to at least four more in response to a false rumor that a man who killed himself had been shot by police.
More than twenty buildings were attacked northeast of Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis, including a half-mile stretch of retail businesses along Nicollet Mall, and others nearby along W. Grant St.
Brit's Pub, at 1110 Nicollet Mall, was set on fire, as were three other businesses at least few miles away, including Tires Plus at 1103 W. Lake St., China Wok at S. 2800 27th Ave., and Walgreens at 4323 S. Chicago Ave.
These new reports of damage come less than three months after more than 1,500 locations were hit in the Twin Cities.
Below is map that shows a partial list of known damage, which will be updated as we learn more.
Accord Medical, 1815 Nicollet Ave: Smashed windows
African Market, 1823 Nicollet Ave: Smashed windows
Avis and Budget car rentals, 229 S 10th St: Property damage
B Resale, 2613 Nicollet Ave: Property damage
Barrio, 925 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
Boolay Nur Restaurant, 1819 Nicollet Ave: Broken doors, windows
Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall: Shattered windows, looting, water damage, fire
Caribou Coffee/Einstein Bagels, 1100 Nicollet Ave: Smashed windows
Caring Medical Distributors, 3 W 15th St:
CenterPoint Energy, 505 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
China Wok, 2800 27th Ave S: Structure fire
Chipotle, 1040 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
D'Amico & Sons, 555 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
Dahl Medical Supply, 1200 Nicollet Ave #3: Smashed windows
Devil's Advocate, 1070 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows, looting
Flavor Bee's, 1831 Nicollet Ave: Broken door
Flowers By Miss Bertha, 2100 Nicollet Ave: Property damage
Foot Locker, 23 S 7th St.: Smashed windows, looting
Greenway Liquors, 105 W Grant St: Smashed windows, looting
Haskell's Wine & Spirits, 81 S 9th St #130: Smashed windows
Hopcat, 435 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
Hubert White, 747 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
Inglorious (former, for sale), 921 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
Lotus Restaurant, 113 W Grant St: Smashed windows
Lund's & Byerly's Wine & Spirits, 1208 Harmon Pl: Property damage
Net Tobacco, 1843 Nicollet Ave: Broken door
Nordstrom Rack, 80 S 8th St Suite 102: Smashed windows
Rainbow Road, 109 W Grant St: Smashed windows, looting
Saks Off Fifth, 600 Nicollet Mall #100: Graffiti and shattered windows
Speedway, 101 W Grant St: Smashed windows, looting
Starbucks, 33 South 6th St: Smashed windows
Sushi Train, 1200 Nicollet Mall STE C3: Smashed windows
Target, 900 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows, looting
Target (Dinkytown), 1329 5th St SE: Minor property damage
Target (Uptown), 1300 W Lake St: Minor property damage
Target HQ, 1000 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows, small basement fire
The City Market, 25 W 15th St.: Smashed windows
The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
The Newsroom, 990 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
Tibet Kitchen, 1833 Nicollet Ave: Smashed windows
Tires Plus, 1103 W Lake St: Structure fire
Union Restaurant, 731 Hennepin Ave #1: Smashed windows
Walgreen's, 655 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
Walgreen's, 4323 Chicago Ave: Fire
YWCA - Downtown, 1130 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows
Zelo, 831 Nicollet Mall: Smashed windows