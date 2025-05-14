Māori lawmakers who performed a protest haka receive temporary bans from New Zealand's Parliament

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Three New Zealand lawmakers from Te Pāti Māori, the Māori Party, will receive temporary bans from Parliament and severe censure, it was announced Wednesday, over their protest of a proposed law by performing a haka, a chanting dance of challenge, directed at their opponents.
A committee of their peers recommended the penalties, understood to be the harshest ever assigned to New Zealand parliamentarians, in findings that said the trio's actions could have intimidated other legislators and were in contempt of Parliament. Their temporary suspensions are expected to be affirmed by vote during a sitting of all lawmakers on Thursday.
The decision means that Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, who at 22 is currently New Zealand's youngest lawmaker, will be suspended from Parliament for seven days. The co-leaders of her political party, Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, face 21-day bans.
They won't receive salaries during their suspensions.
The ruling is the latest twist in a fraught national saga over a bill, now defeated, that opponents said would reverse decades of progress for Māori, New Zealand's Indigenous people, and provoke constitutional havoc.
Why were the Māori lawmakers suspended?
Video of the legislators in full cry drew millions of views on social media and global news headlines last November. The bill they opposed was vanquished at a second vote in April.
However, some lawmakers from the center-right government objected to the Māori Party legislators' protest during the first vote and complained to parliament's speaker. At issue was the way the trio walked across the floor of the debating chamber towards their opponents while they performed the haka.