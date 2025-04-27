Wires

Mao Saigo of Japan wins the Chevron Championship with a birdie on the first hole of a five-player playoff

Mao Saigo of Japan wins the Chevron Championship with a birdie on the first hole of a five-player playoff.

April 27, 2025 at 11:02PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Mao Saigo of Japan wins the Chevron Championship with a birdie on the first hole of a five-player playoff.

Ariya Jutanugarn, Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan and Mao Saigo are headed to playoff at the Chevon Championship