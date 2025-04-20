Manzardo's RBI sac fly in 10th helps Guardians beat Pirates 5-4, sweep 3-game series

PITTSBURGH — Steven Kwan and Kyle Manzardo hit two-run homers and Manzardo added a sacrifice fly in the 10th to rally the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
Manzardo drove in Jhonkensy Noel, who started the inning at second, with a one-out fly to left off Dennis Santana (0-1).
The Pirates (8-15) rallied for three runs in the ninth off Emmanuel Clase (3-0), who was going for his third straight save in the series.
Clase surrendered a two-run double to Adam Frazier before Ke'Bryan Hayes tied it with an RBI single. AndrewMcCutchen hit into an inning-ending double play on Clase's 30th pitch.
Kwan followed Brayan Rocchio's leadoff single in the third with a shot down the right-field line off Pirates starter Mitch Keller for his fourth home run and a 2-0 lead.
Manzardo homered for the second straight game in the seventh inning, connecting off Joey Wentz for his sixth after Ramírez singled with two outs and stole second.
Pittsburgh pulled within 2-1 in the sixth on an RBI double by McCutchen.
Key moment