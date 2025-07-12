Manzardo has tiebreaking HR, Kwan adds 2 RBIs as Guardians beat White Sox 6-2

Twenty-three players and 2005 manager Ozzie Guillen were on the field before the game to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club's last World Series title. Chicago Archdiocese Cardinal Blase Cupich presented first baseman Paul Konerko with a No. 14 jersey autographed by Pope Leo XIV, a native of the city's suburbs and longtime White Sox fan who attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.