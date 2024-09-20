Many players who made their MLB debuts in 2020 felt like they were 'missing out'

Rooker, now with Oakland, recalls the uniqueness of his debut with the Minnesota Twins, getting called up from the alternate training site instead of an affiliate and then his first at-bats that season coming against big league pitchers. The outfielder hit .316 with a homer and reached base in all seven games he played. Traded twice in 2022 and then released by Kansas City, he was claimed by the Athletics and was an All-Star in 2023 during a 30-homer season.