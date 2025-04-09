Many older AAPI adults are foreign-born. They're tough on immigration too, a new poll finds

The assumption might be that older Asian Americans, many of whom were born outside the U.S., would be more liberal on the issue because they're closer to the immigrant experience, Ramakrishnan said. But the data suggests that older AAPI adults, who may have put their migration experience in the rearview mirror years ago, have less sympathy for people who are in the country illegally. It's younger AAPI adults — who are more likely to be native-born — who want a more lenient approach.