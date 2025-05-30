Career pathways in the US dim for international students as Trump cracks down on visas

WASHINGTON — Since coming from China as a teenager for boarding school, Bob Zeng has imagined building a career in the United States. But as he prepared to graduate Thursday from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, it felt like the last chapter of his life in America.
Zeng said he has been rethinking his plans because of the Trump administration's pledge to aggressively revoke the visas of Chinese students. Having completed a masters degree in science and management, he is thinking about moving to Europe. Or going home to China.
''I am worried about working here,'' said Zeng, 30. ''You never know what's going to happen.''
Many international students come to the U.S. with hopes of gaining work experience and returning to their home countries or pursuing a career in the U.S. But the administration's intensifying scrutiny of international students — and signs that formal career pathways for them may be closed — are leading some to reconsider their plans.
Beyond the steps the administration already has taken — expanding the grounds for terminating students' ability to study in the U.S., adding new vetting for student visas, moving to block foreign enrollment at Harvard — a key nominee has raised the possibility of ending a program that encourages international students to stay and gain work experience.
About 240,000 of the 1.1 million people on student visas in the U.S. are on Optional Practical Training — a one-year post-graduation period where they are authorized to work in fields related to their degrees. It can last up to three years for graduates in science, math and technology fields.
President Donald Trump's nominee for director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, said during his confirmation hearing on May 21 that he would like to see an end to post-graduate work authorization for international students.
''What I want to see would be essentially a regulatory and sub-regulatory program that would allow us to remove the ability for employment authorizations for F-1 students beyond the time that they are in school,'' said Edlow, referring to the F-1 visas on which most international students attend college in the U.S.