Many in Kashmir fear the deadly India-Pakistan escalation heralds another war

SRINAGAR, India — Poet Zareef Ahmed Zareef has watched India and Pakistan fight for decades over his homeland, the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
He was born in 1947, the same year India and Pakistan became independent nations and British colonial rule ended. The two nuclear-armed neighbors have since fought two wars over Kashmir, which is split between them but claimed by both in its entirety.
Now the 78-year-old worries this week's dramatic escalation heralds yet another war.
''We've been told that Kashmir is paradise on earth," he said. ''But for us, it's living in a permanent fear of hell. Every war has brought misery, death and destruction.''
His fears have only been exacerbated by the developments.
On Wednesday, Indian missile strikes killed 31 people in Pakistan, including women and children. The strikes came in the wake of an April 22 attack, when gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, in the India-controlled part of Kashmir.
India accused Pakistan of backing the militants who carried out the attack, a charge Islamabad denied. Pakistan has vowed to avenge the killings.
Since Wednesday, exchanges spiked across the so-called Line of Control, the boundary dividing the Indian and the Pakistani-controlled sections of Kashmir.